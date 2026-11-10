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The Arizona Corporation Commission will vote Tuesday, Nov. 17, on Tucson Electric Power's request for a nearly 10% rate increase.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in Phoenix and will also be livestreamed.

TEP’s final proposal to the commission for a 9.8% increase would increase an average customer’s monthly bill by about $13.50.

Administrative law judge Julia Matter has recommended that the ACC grant an increase of about 9.4%, TEP spokesman JD Wallace has said.

An average household that uses 805 kilowatt-hours per month would see its bill increase by $12.93 per month under Matter’s recommendation, bringing the average monthly bill to $150.52. In the summer, the average kilowatt-hours increase to 1,045, making the average summer monthly bill $190.76 for an average household.

Many high-profile jurisdictions and businesses have intervened against the rate hike, including the city of Tucson, Pima County, the Department of Defense, Walmart and Kroger.

TEP maintains the rate increase is necessary to make up for expensive investments in the grid and to abate the impact of inflation.

The ACC could approve or reject the judge’s recommendation. If approved on Nov. 17, the rate increase would go into effect Dec. 1.

There are three ways to attend the meeting: