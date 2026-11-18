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Tucson Electric Power bills will increase for most residential customers Dec. 1, and the utility will be able to pursue rate adjustments annually, following a 4-1 vote by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

The average residential bill will increase by about $13 a month.

Five commissioners and the many interveners in the sprawling rate case went back and forth for nearly eight hours Tuesday, proposing amendments to Administrative Law Judge Julia Matter’s formal recommendation filed late last month that is arguably one of the most important documents of the nearly 18-month case.

The final ruling from the commission was 9.4% return on equity, slightly lower than TEP’s final position of about 9.8%. ROE is a key percentage in rate cases that means how much a utility is allowed to earn on the shareholder-funded portion of its investments. It is used to calculate the utility’s overall revenue requirement, or how much money it needs to collect from customers, said Sarah Barrios-Cool, an attorney for the Residential Utility Consumer Office in the TEP case.

The net revenue increase, including surcharges, amounts to about 10%, which will increase bills for residential customers on the basic plan to $12.93 a month. That brings the new average monthly bill to about $150, according to commission filings.

Commissioner Lea Márquez Petersen was the only vote against the TEP rate case. Petersen said she opposed inclusion of the Annual Rate Adjustment Mechanism. The ARAM, or formula rate increase, allows TEP to adjust rates up to once a year without going through the formal rate case process.