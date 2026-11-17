Prefer us on Google Learn More

You don't need to start looking for spare batteries to power your flashlights or pulling out candles.

Despite viral rumors with videos and posts warning about a massive U.S. 90-day blackout, a possible state of emergency and the ominously titled FORTRESS America – further fueled by the FAA ground stoppage, Microsoft's outage and bank outage – a blackout is not on the way.

What is happening Nov. 17 is the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission will test the nation's Emergency Alert System. The test will only last one minute during the afternoon and does not require anything from the public.

But there has been no federal announcement of a nationwide 90-day blackout or plans to shut down the U.S. power grid on Nov. 17.

Here's what's real, what's not and what Americans should expect.

Is there going to be a 90-day blackout?

There has been no announcement from the White House, FEMA or other federal agencies of a nationwide 90-day power outage.

Viral videos circulating online purport to show President Donald Trump warning that America's power will be shut down for 90 days. But no such announcement appears in official White House or federal emergency information.

Some of the confusion appears to involve FORTRESS America, a real military resilience program established in September. But the actual Pentagon directive announcing the program does not say the civilian power grid will be shut down for 90 days.

Is the power going out on November 17?