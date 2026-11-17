You don't need to start looking for spare batteries to power your flashlights or pulling out candles.
Despite viral rumors with videos and posts warning about a massive U.S. 90-day blackout, a possible state of emergency and the ominously titled FORTRESS America – further fueled by the FAA ground stoppage, Microsoft's outage and bank outage – a blackout is not on the way.
What is happening Nov. 17 is the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Communications Commission will test the nation's Emergency Alert System. The test will only last one minute during the afternoon and does not require anything from the public.
But there has been no federal announcement of a nationwide 90-day blackout or plans to shut down the U.S. power grid on Nov. 17.
Here's what's real, what's not and what Americans should expect.
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Is there going to be a 90-day blackout?
There has been no announcement from the White House, FEMA or other federal agencies of a nationwide 90-day power outage.
Viral videos circulating online purport to show President Donald Trump warning that America's power will be shut down for 90 days. But no such announcement appears in official White House or federal emergency information.
Some of the confusion appears to involve FORTRESS America, a real military resilience program established in September. But the actual Pentagon directive announcing the program does not say the civilian power grid will be shut down for 90 days.
Is the power going out on November 17?
No nationwide power shutdown is scheduled for Nov. 17. What is scheduled is a nationwide Emergency Alert System test at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to FEMA.
Radio, television, cable and satellite providers will interrupt normal programming to carry the test, which FEMA says will last approximately one minute.
"This is only a test. No action is required by the public," the official message will say.
The FCC also announced the Nov. 17 test, with Dec. 3 set as the backup date if it must be postponed.
What is happening on November 17?
The nationwide emergency alert is a test, not a warning that an emergency or blackout will begin Tuesday.
FEMA says it is required by law to test the national public warning system at least once every three years. The tests allow the agency to identify technical or operational problems before the system is needed during an actual emergency.
Normal programming will resume after Tuesday's test.
Is there a state of emergency on November 17?
There has been no announcement of a nationwide state of emergency beginning Nov. 17 related to a 90-day blackout. There is, however, a real national emergency involving security of the U.S. power grid that could be adding to the confusion.
Trump declared a national emergency involving the U.S. bulk-power system on Aug. 26. The White House order says certain foreign actors are increasingly creating and exploiting vulnerabilities in the nation's bulk-power system and raises concerns about foreign-produced electrical equipment, including the possibility of digital backdoors and supply-chain disruptions.
But that August emergency declaration does not announce a Nov. 17 blackout or say Americans will lose electricity for 90 days.
What is FORTRESS America?
FORTRESS America is real, but it is not a plan to shut down civilian electricity. According to the Sept. 30 Pentagon directive establishing FORTRESS America, the program is designed to ensure the U.S. military maintains access to critical energy, infrastructure and other resources during disruptions.
The Pentagon calls FORTRESS America the nation's "insurance policy." It is organized around five areas: energy independence; supply-chain and defense-industrial-base resilience; a strategic defense reserve; installation hardening and cyber resilience; and resilience in space and spectrum.
The directive says the goal is a homeland that "cannot be starved out, shut down, or cut off" — it does not announce a 90-day civilian blackout.
Are the Microsoft outage and FAA ground stop connected to the blackout rumors?
Recent disruptions may have added to concerns online, but there is no evidence they were part of a planned national blackout.
Microsoft said its recent disruption affecting services including Outlook, Teams, SharePoint and Copilot resulted from a technical network issue.
The FAA attributed Friday's nationwide ground stop to a separate telecommunications failure affecting critical air-traffic-control systems.
Neither incident has been identified by officials as preparation for a power-grid shutdown or connected to a Nov. 17 blackout.
Is the US power grid at risk?
The U.S. power grid does face real security and reliability challenges. That's different from evidence that a nationwide blackout is about to happen. In its August emergency declaration, the White House specifically warned of potential vulnerabilities involving foreign-produced bulk-power equipment.
And in a Nov. 10 statement marking Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience Month, the White House said the government is working to upgrade aging infrastructure to provide "dependable power, clean water, and modern communications for households nationwide."
The administration also cited efforts to strengthen domestic production of transformers, transmission equipment and other components considered essential to the electric grid. Those efforts acknowledge real grid vulnerabilities. They do not show that a nationwide power outage is scheduled for Nov. 17.
How can I check the power outage map near me?
If your electricity does go out, check your electric utility's official outage map rather than relying on viral social media posts.
Go to https://www.tep.com/outages/ for Tucson Electric Power Outage information.
Local outages caused by weather, equipment failures, accidents or other problems happen regularly. They are not evidence of a nationwide 90-day blackout.