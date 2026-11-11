Weekend celebration

This weekend will be filled with events and performances to celebrate the opening of the Reid Park Zoo's Pathway to Asia expansion. That includes performances Saturday Nov. 14, by Tucson Sino Choir, Tucson Sino Dance and Tucson Sino Martial Arts.

On Sunday Nov. 15, visitors can enjoy traditional Chinese Dance, Chinese “Silk and Bamboo” Music, as well as performances by dancers from Indian Association of Southern Arizona and Suzuyuki-Kai Traditional Japanese Dance. Also from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Tara Harris, founder of Tiger Conservation Campaign, will be giving a presentation on the conservation of Malayan tigers.

Go to reidparkzoo.org for information about the Pathway to Asia expansion, the zoo's new animals and tickets.