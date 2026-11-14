“They've all been incredibly difficult,” he said. Collier, however, is the first school community he’s seen give a solution-based proposal.

“It's very well researched and its central focus on environmental learning opportunities would be an extension of one of our core values here at TUSD, and it's something that we proudly support at the Cooper Environmental Learning Center over in Gates Pass,” Trujillo said.

Often referred to as Camp Cooper, the learning center features an outdoor classroom and educational camp located on 10 acres of Sonoran Desert land. It’s operated through a partnership between the University of Arizona College of Education and TUSD.

“I do think it does warrant very serious consideration and discussion,” Trujillo said. The Cragin proposal makes valid arguments too, he said, but “a less than stellar or mediocre or even poorly performing administrator is a small piece of the overall puzzle.”

"I think it's fair to say, ‘Hey, give us another couple of years, give us some enrollment targets,’” he said. “I can't guarantee what the school board is going to do, I do think that in all fairness and openness to these two communities, they warrant discussion with our board. They are on the table in terms of our school board members reviewing them.”

For Hudlow, however, and other school communities requesting a swap or pause, it gets harder to consider.

“One of the things that we try not to do is pit schools against each other. It's already a difficult process as it is,” he said. “This one really came down to facilities. We had already invested almost two million into the Sewell building with new HVAC and new central controls. We had already gotten approved for a brand new roof … that is unfortunately what we had to look at when we had two buildings so close in so many of the other different categories.”