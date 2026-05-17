Prefer us on Google Learn More

A bright red biplane lost engine power over Tucson's south side Friday afternoon and landed on a busy street, authorities say.

About 2:45 p.m., the red plane that took off from Chandler landed on South Park Avenue and struck a light pole near East Bilby Road, Tucson police said.

Neither the unidentified pilot, the sole passenger, nor anyone on the ground was injured in the crash.

A portion of Park Avenue was closed for a few hours while the plane was towed from the crash scene.

The investigation continues.