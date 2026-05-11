NewsNation reported in April that the FBI was analyzing new evidence that included hairs found in Guthrie’s home, according to a source close to the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Department on April 16 referred to its DNA analysis process.

“The private lab we utilize in Florida continues to share information with the FBI lab and other partner labs across the country. DNA analysis remains ongoing.”

Ex-FBI agents: Evidence likely re-examined

With the search for Guthrie extending from weeks to months, investigators are likely looking back at evidence and interviews to see what they may have missed, according to former FBI special agents who spoke with The Arizona Republic.

Michael E. Anderson, president of the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI, who had a 28-year tenure with the agency, said the FBI or Sheriff’s Department might have brought in new people to reexamine the case — not because the original investigators did an inadequate job, but rather to introduce fresh sets of eyes that might notice things others might have missed.

Anderson said it was also critical that investigators follow up with the people they’ve interviewed — even if their answers didn’t yield particularly valuable information at the time.

“We’ve had cases where there have been people who remember things at the time they just didn’t think about and have led to the cases being solved years after the fact,” Anderson said. "Hopefully, this case doesn’t go that long. I’m hoping we’ll get some type of breakthrough for the Guthrie family.”