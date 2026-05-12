A man was killed in a three-vehicle collision Monday night on Tucson's southeast side, police said.

Samuel D. Jackson, 58, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash, which occurred about 11:35 p.m. May 11 in the 4300 block of South Kolb Road, police said.

The two other drivers involved in the collision sustained minor injuries, according to a Tucson Police Department news release Tuesday.

Police said Jackson was driving a Toyota RAV4 "well above the posted speed limit" in the curb lane of northbound Kolb Road, when it struck the rear of a Volkswagen Golf in the same lane.

The collision caused Jackson to lose control of the RAV4, which then struck the raised median, drove into the southbound, oncoming lanes of traffic, and struck a GMC Sierra, police said.

Jackson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from his vehicle, the news release said.