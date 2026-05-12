A 76-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed near the University of Arizona campus last weekend, Tucson police say.

About 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Randolph Daniel Chavez was riding west along East University Boulevard when he was struck on North Euclid Avenue by a northbound Honda Accord, police said in news release.

On Sunday, investigators were notified Chavez had died at the hospital.

Investigators said there is no indication that impairment was a factor in the crash and that confirming the traffic light sequence is a priority.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 88CRIME, the anonymous tip line.