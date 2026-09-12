Nearly 1500 participants walk, climb and run 2071 steps, representing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers on Friday morning.
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After more than a decade of practice, Tucson firefighter Dan Dezess knows what to expect during this year's 911 Tower Challenge, an annual sta…
Editor’s note: This story was originally published on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2001, about the events the day before when thousands of Tucsonans form…
On September 10, 2001, the author traveled from San Francisco to New York City for a critical business meeting with Morgan Stanley at the Worl…
Albert Olivas, a teacher at Tucson's C.E. Rose K-8, was getting ready for work on Sept. 11, 2001, when he turned on the TV and saw the towers …
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