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Albert Olivas, a teacher at C.E. Rose K-8, almost never watches the news in the morning.

“I don’t like to turn on the TV in the morning because most of the time it’s bad,” he said. But on Sept. 11, 2001, “something, just something said turn it on” and “there were the towers,” he said.

“The plane had just hit, and they kept playing that over and over,” he said. “Even to this day, 25 years later, I can’t believe that’s what was happening.”

Olivas quickly got dressed, left for the same school he’s worked at for more than 30 years and gathered with the other teachers in the library, huddled around their small box TV as they watched the first tower fall. Then the bell rang, and he was off to teach his second-grade class.

“I was thinking, ‘How do I talk to my 7- and 8-year-olds about what has just happened?’” he said. He said he tried his best to answer questions and explain what was happening without scaring his students, hoping to relieve their fears while “still in disbelief.”

“After that, I’m not really sure what we did because I was still (in shock),” he said. “I was trying to explain it to the young kids because I preferred they hear it from me than to go home (to) something completely different.”

As more information came out about the attack, he said, new fears arose about where else an attack could take place.

“Because of Raytheon, could Tucson have been a target?” he remembers thinking. “It’s something we’re all like, ‘Oh, that could never happen to us.’ Guess what? It did.”