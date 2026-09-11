Following Sandy and Liz towards the stairwell was like any other fire drill we have all participated in. We moved through the door and joined the masses making their way down in a methodical fashion. There was much talking as floor by floor we moved towards ground level. Sandy jokingly mentioned that if she survived, I would indeed get their business. Occasionally we would pass someone standing in a doorway watching, but everyone was moving in a crisp yet not hurried fashion. At 8:59, the first announcement talking about a fire in Tower One was broadcast. The guy behind me bitched about it taking almost 15 minutes before we heard any news about what was going on. Due to the noise level in the stairwell, many of us only overheard that a fire was in Tower One and that no issues existed in Tower Two. That was about to change.

At 9:03, Tower Two was punched with the second plane. Those of us snaking our way down the stairway were immediately thrown to one side, and many fell or sat down. The building swayed left and then right with a diminishing frequency that lasted approximately five seconds. The guy with the watch screamed, "Let’s go. We have twenty-five floors left, people. Let’s move." The urgency multiplied in everyone. The fear in the air and on people’s faces was tangible. The march towards the ground was now faster and a bit more erratic. Two men were helping a woman down, and I waited for my turn around this group. That was the last I saw of Sandy and Liz, as they were moving quickly downwards. The guy with the watch was getting impatient behind me, but everyone was respectful and did the right thing on the way down. But things were now different, very different. No longer was this an accident. My first attempt at reasoning was that someone was lobbing mortars from the river towards the WTC buildings. We were in a bizarre scenario that no one could truly comprehend.