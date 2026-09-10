In the days following the Sept. 11 attacks, there was a unity among Americans that’s hard to fathom today, Randall said.

The Tower Challenge event brings back a glimpse of that unity, said Randall, who has participated in the 911 Tower Challenge for eight years.

"People say, on September 12, the nation was drastically different. Everybody came together. We're all Americans," he said. "You kind of see that at our event. Everybody is there for the same purpose."

One of the images from 2001 that has stayed with Dezess was a photo of a dust-covered New York firefighter, who had been off-duty on Sept. 11. But after the man heard about the attacks, he went to the nearest fire station, grabbed someone’s uniform and went to Ground Zero to help.

Dezess said he understood the man’s instinct to run to the scene.

"Firefighters are a strange group," Dezess said. "They’ll put on SPF 5000 to go into the sun, but they will cross-body block each other to run into a burning building. I think that’s the type of people we are. I’m not saying we're better than anybody else. We’re just different than everyone else. ... You could talk to a firefighter from Chicago, or a firefighter from here in Tucson. Even though they’re two different places, the stories would be the same."

Dezess, who competes in triathlons, said for him, the hardest part of the 911 Tower Challenge isn't the weight he's carrying, or the number of steps — it's the heat. He's learned to grab some ice cubes from the water stations set up in the arena and put them under his helmet, he said.