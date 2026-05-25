Prefer us on Google Learn More

A 21-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Tucson's southeast side, police said.

About 6:30 a.m., Jorge Efrain Guzman-Acosta was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Sonic north on South Harrison Road when he crossed into the bike lane near East 33rd Street, struck the curb and smashed into a light pole, Tucson police said in a news release.

Guzman-Acosta was declared dead at the crash scene.

A 24-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Guzman-Acosta was driving faster than the posted 40 mph speed limit and neither he nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt, the release said.

The investigation continues.