"It's like you went and bought ammunition for your shotgun, and now the credit card company that you use to purchase your ammunition starts keeping track of how much ammunition you purchase,'' he said.

"You have a constitutional right to purchase as much shotgun ammo as you want to go out bird hunting or even trap shooting,'' Infanzon said. What the legislation is designed to do is be sure the credit card company, using the information gleaned from those merchant category codes, does not put you "on a list.''

It's that "list,'' Rogers said, that worries her, given the ability of computers to use certain data points to create a profile of people -- and use it to make other decisions.

"How does that augur for, say, a bank who might want to debank you because the bank finds out you're the purchaser of a firearm?'' she asked. And the problem, Rogers said, doesn't end there, what with "the interconnectivity of data'' that allows others to access credit card records and learn what any individual has been buying.

"This is our world,'' she said. "So this bill seeks to the privacy that we must shore up in terms of being a Second Amendment atmosphere and state where we should not be categorized, tracked, or identified, negatively possibly, for having purchased a firearm.''

Contreras, for his part, said he remained skeptical of the reality of the scenario that Rogers painted about gun buyers being targeted.

"We don't know,'' Rogers responded. "And that's the worrisome nature.''

Infanzon, however, told lawmakers there already are issues — at least elsewhere.