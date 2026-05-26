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The shooting death of a man whose body was found Sunday on Tucson's southwest side is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

The body of 39-year-old Tyler Slife was found by police about 7:20 a.m. in the area of South Mission Road and West Ajo Way, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Investigators said people in the area heard gunshots about 3 a.m. Sunday. They left and found Slife's body later that morning, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tips line.