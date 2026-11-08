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A Tucson man who was charged with murder after he told police he shot and killed a woman during an argument about paying for sex has been ruled competent to stand trial.

William Michael Pritchard, 33, was arrested on June 29 in connection with the fatal shooting of Aimee Leigh Kimble, 38, at his apartment the night before. Tucson police officers showed up at Pritchard’s residence after his sister reported him, court records show.

Responding police found Kimble's body in the enclosed patio of Pritchard's apartment, according to an interim complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court.

Pritchard, from inside the residence, called out to the officers, asking them if he should come outside. He was detained without incident, the complaint says.

Pritchard first told police Kimble had tried to break into his apartment, it continues.

He then said they had actually met on social media "for fun." Kimble had come over the night before and wanted money in exchange for sex, the complaint says.

After she changed into lingerie, the two got into an argument because he did not want to have sex with her, he told police. Pritchard said Kimble then attacked him, hitting him in the groin, face and arms, the complaint says.

Pritchard told police he then grabbed his gun and pointed it at Kimble, who told him she was going to call a friend to come over to rob and kill him, it continues.