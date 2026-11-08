A Tucson man who was charged with murder after he told police he shot and killed a woman during an argument about paying for sex has been ruled competent to stand trial.
William Michael Pritchard, 33, was arrested on June 29 in connection with the fatal shooting of Aimee Leigh Kimble, 38, at his apartment the night before. Tucson police officers showed up at Pritchard’s residence after his sister reported him, court records show.
Responding police found Kimble's body in the enclosed patio of Pritchard's apartment, according to an interim complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court.
Pritchard, from inside the residence, called out to the officers, asking them if he should come outside. He was detained without incident, the complaint says.
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Pritchard first told police Kimble had tried to break into his apartment, it continues.
He then said they had actually met on social media "for fun." Kimble had come over the night before and wanted money in exchange for sex, the complaint says.
After she changed into lingerie, the two got into an argument because he did not want to have sex with her, he told police. Pritchard said Kimble then attacked him, hitting him in the groin, face and arms, the complaint says.
Pritchard told police he then grabbed his gun and pointed it at Kimble, who told him she was going to call a friend to come over to rob and kill him, it continues.
Later that night, Pritchard spoke with his sister over the phone and told her about the shooting. She called 911 the next day to report that her brother said he shot a woman at his apartment, the complaint says.
Investigators also found Pritchard's vehicle parked near his apartment with the rear seats folded down and a black tarp laid across the back, the complaint says.
In July, Pritchard was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, abandoning or concealing a body and evidence tampering.
During the investigation, Pritchard's sister told police her brother suffers from Asperger syndrome, and he is "unable to think ahead to the outcome of his actions," the complaint says.
On Sept. 3, Pritchard was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation by two doctors. On Nov. 2, Pima County Superior Court Judge Mark Hotchkiss ruled he was competent to move forward with legal proceedings after hearing the doctors' opinions.
Pritchard's next court date is set for Dec. 22.
Contact public safety reporter Griffin Salkowski at GSalkowski@tucson.com.