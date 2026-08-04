Salvadoran national Ana Granados Sanchez, 49, is pictured on a July 24 video call from ICE’s Eloy Detention Center. Granados Sanchez told the Star she feared being deported with a nephrostomy tube and bag — which collects her urine — still in place, three months after it was surgically placed, and despite not having received the recommended follow-up care while in ICE custody. ICE deported her July 28, with the tube and bag still in place.