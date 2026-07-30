On Tuesday morning, Ana attended a hearing at Justice Court, 240 N. Stone Ave., anticipating paying a fine for a noise-ordinance violation issued by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in June, her daughter said.

(Her daughter says she believes the complaint was dismissed Tuesday, but Justice Court records indicate the complaint is still open.)

As Ana was leaving the courthouse, agents exited a van parked on North Stone and called her name. When she turned, she was quickly surrounded by agents and put into handcuffs, her daughter said, recounting what her mom told her during a Tuesday phone call from the Tucson ICE field office, on South Country Club Road.

“My mom didn’t resist or anything. She was calm. She was just in shock,” her daughter said. “This person was literally going, as a good civilian, to go pay a citation … and they just take her. A bunch of masked men coming after one woman. It’s very intimidating.”

Ana has an 18-year-old son and two daughters, 19 and 24. All three live in Tucson and graduated from high school here.

Speaking from the Tucson ICE field office, Ana told her children Tuesday she may soon be transferred to the Florence Detention Center and expressed fear she could get lost in the detention system.

“She just told me she didn’t want me to stop looking for her,” her eldest daughter said. “That’s how scared she is.”

Her children are hoping Ana can be granted release on bond in immigration court, or that ICE could release her on parole, which ICE always has the discretion to do.