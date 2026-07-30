The urologist who installed her nephrostomy tube at Banner Desert Medical Center said the conditions she was held in after entering ICE custody last year could be the cause of her kidney problems, she said. Granados Sanchez said she was held in a processing facility with two dozen other people, and forced to use a shared toilet with no privacy, making it difficult to relieve herself.

She also wasn’t given any water at the initial processing center. Even at Eloy, the water tastes like chlorine, and detainees believe showering too much in the water is making their hair fall out, she said.

“They're not going to help me, honestly,” Granados Sanchez told the Star July 24. “They're going to send me away like this. That's what they want, to send me away with my bag.”

Casey of the Florence Project said Granados Sanchez’s treatment puts her health in real danger, and exemplifies the medical negligence detainees face in ICE detention.

Eloy Detention Center is operated by for-profit prison company CoreCivic. Medical care for Eloy detainees is handled by ICE Health Services Corps, or IHSC. ICE referred the Star’s questions to DHS, which didn’t respond.

The Florence Project is looking into filing a licensing complaint against the physician at Eloy who cleared Granados Sanchez for deportation, despite her medical needs, Casey said Wednesday.

“Our understanding is IHSC cleared her, despite not complying with hospital-discharge instructions, despite never taking her for specialty care to reassess her kidneys and the nephrostomy tube,” Casey said. “That's not medically ethical, in our opinion.”