“The most important underlying motive … is essentially to reduce the number of people who are in the immigration court system by pressuring people to abandon their asylum cases, or their potential defense to a deportation,” he said. “The idea here is that these (third-country) agreements in general are not about scale; they’re about strategy and tactics, on the U.S. perspective.”

Countries accepting those agreements have their own motivations, he said.

“Many African countries have been interested in trying to do those agreements in exchange for reductions in economic sanctions, to secure humanitarian assistance and in other cases, to simply avoid visa restrictions,” he said. Countries that sign the agreements “don’t often think of the consequences that they would essentially inherit from the United States,” including the bureaucratic challenges in deporting those people elsewhere.

Mexico’s third-country removal agreement with the U.S. has largely “flown under the radar,” as controversial agreements with African countries like Eswatini have received more attention.

About 18,000 non-Mexicans have been deported to Mexico under its agreement with the U.S., most of them from Cuba, Ruiz Soto said.

Mexico has a robust asylum system compared to other Latin American countries, but it’s still struggling with the number of asylum seekers there now, and is largely leaving deportees to figure it out on their own, he said.

In Equatorial Guinea, there is no asylum.

The secretive agreements give the public little insight into whether either country has formalized obligations to keep safe the people deported, experts say.