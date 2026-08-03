Ahmed Soliman, now 30, is pictured on the Brooklyn Bridge in 2019. Soliman, whose family moved from Egypt to Arizona when he was 4, has been detained at a decommissioned hotel in Equatorial Guinea for three months, since ICE deported him there April 28 without notice. He said he’s intent on speaking out about the injustices he and other deportees at the hotel are facing, despite the risks to his personal safety.