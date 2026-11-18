If you're bound and determined to stick to the traditional main course for Thanksgiving, be prepared for a bit of sticker shock.
A new survey by the Arizona Farm Bureau shows the cost of serving a traditional holiday dinner for a family of 10 this year will be $59.12. That's up 11% from a year ago.
And the main culprit for the hike is the centerpiece.
Shoppers from the organization, checking prices at grocery stores around the state, found that a 16-pound bird will run close to $1.43 a pound. By comparison, a similar turkey could be bought for less than $1.19 a pound a year ago.
It's not just an Arizona phenomenon.
Julie Murphree, communications director for the Farm Bureau, says the U.S. Department of Agriculture finds higher wholesale prices for frozen turkeys not just in the United States but around the world. And the key, she said, is continuing tight supplies.
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Blame some of that on highly pathogenic avian influenza, spread by migratory birds which can — and has — spread to turkey farmers.
Things appear to be getting somewhat better.
The USDA reports turkey production is up about 3% from 2025. That's the first year-over-year uptick since 2023.
So if there are more birds, what's driving prices?
Fattening them up is a big factor.
The University of Maine Cooperative Extension says it can take between 31 and 41 pounds of feed to raise a 16-pound bird. And the American Farm Bureau says that feed cost alone accounts for two-thirds of the bill to raise a turkey, what with corn and soymeal both up year over year.
Then, of course, there is the higher cost of diesel which powers everything from farm equipment, powering cold-storage units and operating refrigerated trucks to transport the birds.
Of course, if you're not married to tradition, there is a lower-cost option.
Arizona Farm Bureau shoppers reported that they could find a 5-pound boneless ham for an average price of $17.27. And that's actually down by more than a dollar from last year.
Not surprisingly, a lot of the other items on that typical Thanksgiving Day menu also are up from last year, with many of the same factors like what farmers pay for diesel at work.
The price tag on that gallon of whole milk is up 80 cents from last year, to $3.39. Also count on paying more for pumpkin pie mix, sweet potatoes, frozen green peas and fresh cranberries.
There were small price drops for dinner rolls and pie shells — but not enough to offset the price hikes elsewhere.
Still, there are ways to escape the trip to the grocery store ahead of Thanksgiving without breaking the bank.
Murphree notes that the Farm Bureau shoppers compile their reports based on the shelf price that they found when they went to the store. That means they are not using coupons.
It does not include the savings that are available for customers who hold a grocer's affinity card.
And there are some deals to be had.
Fry's, for example, has been advertising frozen Butterball turkeys for just 88 cents a pound. But that is only for those who have the chain's VIP Card — and only for those who go online and "clip'' the digital coupon.
Safeway and Albertsons, by contrast, have a simpler approach: They are offering to match the price that Fry's is charging for its frozen turkeys.
Bashas is going a penny better, setting the price of its Norbest turkeys at 87 cents a pound for those with its Thank You Card and digital coupon. And its Food City affiliate has been advertising that same price.
Despite the sharp increase this year, prices are still below where they were in 2022.
That was the year Russia invaded Ukraine, which has been a major producer of grain, sharply driving up the prices of everything from feed for turkeys to the stuffing and ingredients for dinner rolls. And that sent turkey prices up to $2 a pound and the overall dinner price to $71.88, the highest since the Farm Bureau began its annual price checks in 1993.
Oh, one other thing.
If you're planning ahead for that big dinner, remember that it takes about four days in the refrigerator — the preferred method — to defrost a 16-pound bird.
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bluesky, and Threads at @azcapmedia or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.