Then, of course, there is the higher cost of diesel which powers everything from farm equipment, powering cold-storage units and operating refrigerated trucks to transport the birds.

Of course, if you're not married to tradition, there is a lower-cost option.

Arizona Farm Bureau shoppers reported that they could find a 5-pound boneless ham for an average price of $17.27. And that's actually down by more than a dollar from last year.

Not surprisingly, a lot of the other items on that typical Thanksgiving Day menu also are up from last year, with many of the same factors like what farmers pay for diesel at work.

The price tag on that gallon of whole milk is up 80 cents from last year, to $3.39. Also count on paying more for pumpkin pie mix, sweet potatoes, frozen green peas and fresh cranberries.

There were small price drops for dinner rolls and pie shells — but not enough to offset the price hikes elsewhere.

Still, there are ways to escape the trip to the grocery store ahead of Thanksgiving without breaking the bank.

Murphree notes that the Farm Bureau shoppers compile their reports based on the shelf price that they found when they went to the store. That means they are not using coupons.

It does not include the savings that are available for customers who hold a grocer's affinity card.

And there are some deals to be had.