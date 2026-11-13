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PHOENIX — A Sedona woman who has anxiety issues will get a chance to prove she's entitled to sleep in her car despite a city ordinance that makes it a crime.

In a new ruling Thursday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said it was wrong for a trial judge to throw out a claim by Sabrina Beram that her condition is a disability as defined by federal law. The court said that means she can argue that the city must provide a "reasonable accommodation,'' even if it does mean she is technically breaking the law.

Thursday's decision is significant because the 9th Circuit sets precedent for Arizona. And that could result in cities around the state being unable to enforce comparable laws for similar situations.

The unusual case stems from a claim by Beram that she has a severe, chronic, obsessive-compulsive anxiety that can cause her to believe her apartment is unclean.

That, according to court records, can require her to take hours to clean to make the conditions "tolerable.'' But when it's so late that she would not have time to sleep, Beram said she sleeps in her car in the parking lot of her apartment complex or, when space is unavailable, other public and private spaces in Sedona.

But the city ordinance makes sleeping in a car a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine. And since she has now been warned twice — a precursor under the ordinance before criminal penalties can be imposed — Beram sent a letter to the city asking to be granted an exception.

When that was denied, she had Community Legal Services file suit in federal court on her behalf to get an exception.