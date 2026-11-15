Consider, he said, the ability of anyone to file a petition claiming that someone they know who owns guns is considering suicide.

"Technically, they can do a no-knock raid on your house, take all your firearms, and lock you up for 48 hours, without you going in front of a judge,'' Infanzon said.

That possibility of being locked up, before even getting a chance to go to court, actually was included in Ducey's original plan.

It is not in what Gutierrez proposed last year. And she said whether anything like that is included in versions going forward is still being worked out with others, including organizations like Giffords, co-founded by the former congresswoman, which is active in helping states craft laws it says will promote gun safety.

Infanzon said, though, that the only acceptable form of taking anyone's weapons would be if there is first an investigation and then a court hearing. And at that point there would have to be sufficient evidence produced to convince a judge that there is "probable cause'' to find the person is a danger to self or others and should not have access to a weapon.

"You have a right to stand in front of your accuser,'' he said.

Well, not always, according to Lindsay Nichols. She is the policy director for Giffords.

"The courts have found, time and time again, that these sorts of temporary removals for the short period of time — after evidence is presented and a judge looks at that evidence and makes a decision — that they can be fully consistent with the Fourth Amendment because of those parameters,'' she said.

Mayes agreed.