And with the shown success of opposition to judges, Timmer's fear going forward is that contentious retention elections will continue to remove qualified judges and discourage strong judicial candidates from applying to the bench.

"You can get people. There's always people. But can you get the best?'' Timmer said.

"Who do we want making decisions about your family life, about going to prison, about your finances?'' she said. "These are difficult decisions, difficult jobs. It's baked in that there's going to be controversy, and that people will be upset with your decision.''

She added some sitting judges have expressed regret to her already, noting the now shaky job security, residual negative sentiments on the internet and the ongoing challenge of convincing attorneys to take a pay cut and potentially lose pension to take a spot on the court.

Now, Timmer plans to form a committee to analyze what happened in 2026, develop policy changes to the merit selection and retention system and better counsel judges on how to campaign and contend with elections.

Push for policy changes

Ideas at the outset include extending term limits and raising the percentage of no-votes necessary to kick a judge off the bench.

Policy changes present some hurdles, though.

For one, because the merit selection and retention system is penned into the state constitution, any proposals will have to make it through the legislature and then go to voters as a referendum.

And any new push to tool with the retention comes as a recent attempt to alter the system fell flat.