 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 2
top story

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 2

Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.

The numbers were updated March 2.

Gallery: A year of the Pandemic in Tucson

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Poverty, unemployment and sanctions fuel Iran’s brain drain

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson's wild swing in water use — a red flag, or a blip?
Subscriber

Tucson's wild swing in water use — a red flag, or a blip?

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: Recent spikes in water usage, during record-setting hot and dry periods, were very rare for conservation-minded Tucsonans — we've  kept overall water use steady for decades despite population growth. The spikes raise questions about future water demand, and supplies, under climate change.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News