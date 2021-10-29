2021 breaks record for most homicides in a single year in Tucson

He described Savannah as a very artistic person. Fred Narcaroti remembers her painting pictures for each of her family members when she graduated high school. Even though she had no formal training, Fred said the pictures she painted were “amazing.”

Savannah also spent a lot of her time at Kids Unlimited, a nonprofit organization for young performers who want sing, dance and act.

“She sung beautifully and was a great performer” Fred Narcaroti said. “Kids Unlimited was a big part of her life and is where she really found herself.”

Above everything else, Savannah was a kind, caring and selfless person, Fred Narcaroti said. Back when Savannah was in high school, Fred noticed the chargers in the house were going missing. He later found out Savannah was taking them to school to give to classmates who didn’t have chargers at home.

“People’s needs became before hers,” Fred said. “She was such a great listener, such a patient person, and had just a big heart. She was a bright light.”

Fred Narcaroti said he learned Savannah was in the hospital when her boyfriend’s mother Facebook messaged Shelah. When they arrived at Banner-University Medical Center, they were led to the trauma unit.