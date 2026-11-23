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A Tucson police officer fired a gun Sunday night as a vehicle fled from officers during a narcotics investigation on North Oracle Road, police said. No one was injured.

Officers were trying to contact a man in his vehicle about 9:17 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Oracle Road when the vehicle drove away, police said. Officers later found and detained the unidentified man.

The Oro Valley Police Department is leading the criminal investigation through the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team. Tucson police are conducting a separate investigation into whether any department policies were violated.

The findings will be sent to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review, which is standard practice.