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A man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a Cold Stone Creamery employee and a string of thefts involving 11 separate Tucson area businesses this month was arrested in Phoenix on Friday, court documents say.

Ousseni Kokouvi Akbar Simpore, 26, was arrested on suspicion of numerous felonies, including sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery, armed robbery, burglary and criminal damage, according to court documents.

The sex assault occurred about 6 p.m. Nov. 15 after a masked man entered the Cold Stone Creamery at 9565 E 22nd St., an interim complaint filed with Pima County Justice Court says.

After jumping over the counter, the man charged toward a female employee at the back of the store, the complaint says.

Subsequent investigation indicated Simpore as a suspect in the attack and linked him to the other alleged offenses this month, mostly across Tucson's midtown area and east side.

Those include:

— Nov. 1, a burglary at an eyelash business in the 3800 block of East Broadway;

— Nov. 1, a burglary at a salon in the 2500 block of East Broadway;

— Nov. 1, a burglary and criminal damage at Krispy Kreme in the 5600 block of East Broadway;

— Nov. 6, a robbery and burglary at a smoke shop in the 1500 block of East Broadway;

— Nov. 6, a robbery and burglary at a Walgreens;

— Nov. 6, a burglary and criminal damage at an eatery in the 1300 block of North Wilmot Road;