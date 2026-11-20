Pima Animal Care Center has initiated its emergency intake policy for the rest of the month after 165 dogs were brought in from a Tucson home earlier this week.
Because of the large influx of dogs, the shelter can only take in animals that are dangerous, sick or injured until Nov. 30, PACC said in a news release Friday.
The dogs were turned over to PACC Nov. 18 after their owner reached out to surrender them. They are a variety of breeds, including Huskies, Japanese Chins and Yorkies, the release said.
Many of the impounded dogs are healthy and will be available for adoption or fostering at PACC's shelter located at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd.
The rest of the dogs will be taken to the Animal Restoration Kennels to receive care.
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“We operate the ARK specifically to remove animals from conditions of cruelty, neglect and lack of veterinary care,” PACC Director Steve Kozachik said in the release. “This property dropped in our lap at a time when we’re once again seeing a high shelter census. The timing was poor, and yet leaving the animals to suffer on the property was not an option. We now need the community to join us in some literal lifesaving work this week.”
All pets adopted from PACC and EPAC are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and up to date on vaccinations. All pets will have $0 adoption fees, but all puppies and adult dogs do have a $20 licensing fee, required by law.
Both PACC and its Eastside location, EPAC are open from noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. They are open from 1:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. On weekends the hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 pm.
Both locations will be closed Nov. 26-27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Contact public safety reporter Griffin Salkowski at GSalkowski@tucson.com.