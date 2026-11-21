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The driver arrested in the fiery Tucson crash that killed a woman, two of her children and critically injured her 1-year-old had a blood-alcohol level three times higher than the state legal limit, a court filing says.

About 8 p.m. Thursday, Huy Vinh Tai was traveling east on East Benson Highway in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra when investigators say he sped through a red light at South Palo Verde Road and smashed into the driver's side of a northbound 2006 Pontiac G6, an interim complaint filed with Pima County Justice Court says.

The Pontiac was engulfed in flames when deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department rushed to the scene from an unrelated call nearby, the complaint says.

The unidentified 37-year-old woman and her two children — ages 11 and 12 — were killed at the crash scene. Good Samaritans pulled the 1-year-old from the burning wreckage.

The child was taken to a local hospital with burns and a brain bleed but is expected to survive, the sheriff's department has said.

At the time of the crash, the mom was driving for DoorDash, the complaint says.

Tai was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He remained hospitalized Saturday but has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of second-degree murder, driving under the influence, aggravated assault, criminal damage and endangerment, the sheriff's department said.

A breathalyzer test also showed Tai had a blood alcohol content of 0.244 — well above the legal limit of 0.08 for Arizona drivers, the complaint says.