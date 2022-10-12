 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culver's brings back 'CurderBurger' through October

Culver's "CurderBurger" can be ordered now through Oct. 31 while supplies last.

 Culver's

Culver's is once again offering the cheesy "CurderBurger" on its menus through Oct. 31, the company announced in a written statement.

The CurderBurger, a Culver's ButterBurger topped with a large fried cheese curd, was introduced in 2021 as an April Fool's Day ruse and was met with customer requests for it to become a real menu item.

Culver's offered the CurderBurger last October on National Cheese Curd Day and several locations quickly sold out due to demand. This year, cheese-lovers can get their hands on the limited-time burger from now through Halloween, while supplies last. 

There are five Culver's locations in the Tucson area at 4810 N. First Ave., 40 S. Broadway Pl., 3070 S. Campbell Ave., 6905 N. Thornydale Rd. and 1955 W. Valencia Rd.

More restaurant locations can be found at culvers.com/locator. 

