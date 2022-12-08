Pizzeria known for 20-inch pies makes Tucson debut

The California-based Mountain Mike's Pizza made inroads into Tucson in November, opening its first restaurant here near the Tucson Mall.

The pizzeria, at 4362 N. Oracle Road, took up residence in the former Five Guys Burgers and Fries, which has been closed for at least a year.

The Tucson restaurant joins the chain's two other Arizona locations in Chandler and Mesa, which opened early this year. All three are owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts, which has exclusive rights to the brand in Tucson, Mesa and parts of Phoenix.

Dani DeVries, an account manager with Mountain Mike's publicist Powerhouse Communications, said Pelican Food Concepts plans to open a second Tucson location on the east side next spring.

The 2,600-square-foot Oracle Road restaurant, located on the corner of West Wetmore Road in the plaza that includes Nordstrom Rack, World Market and Mod Pizza, has seven large-screen TVs, patio seating for 20, a dozen beers on draft and a large wine selection. It also has a game area with classic arcade games.

But the big draw is Mountain Mike's gigantic 20-inch pizzas made with house-sliced pepperoni that curls and 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, said Ariana Cuevas, the store's assistant manager.

"We start off every day with fresh batches of dough, made with love" Cuevas said.

Pie sizes range from 10 inches to 20, which Cuevas said is the largest pie nationally among the Top 25 pizza chains that include Papa Johns, Pizza Hut and Domino's.

A 20-inch pepperoni and cheese pizza will set you back around $32, but Cuevas said the pie, which has 20 slices, is topped with a pound of cheese and a pound of pepperoni. Specialty pies, including the house-favorite Everest — pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, beef, mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, onions and linguica sausage — run $39.99 for the 20-inch.

Mountain Mike's also serves bone-in and boneless chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, salads, sandwiches and wedge-cut fries that can be loaded with bacon, cheese and onion.

Mountain Mike's got its start as a single restaurant in Palo Alto, California, in 1978. There are now more than 250 locations across California, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Idaho.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. To order online, visit mountainmikespizza.com or call 520-524-1700.