Ducey lists "essential services" in case he eventually issues stay-at-home order
top story

Ducey lists "essential services" in case he eventually issues stay-at-home order

  • Updated

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey has prepared a list of “essential services” in case he decides to order everyone who doesn’t fit into that category to stay home due to COVID-19.

He said Monday that he would not “at this time” follow the lead of counterparts in other states who have implemented “shelter in place” directives. He said the health experts with whom he has talked don’t believe that’s necessary.

“I’m working with guidance from CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Department of Health Services,” Ducey said. “That’s been guiding Arizona’s direction.”

He added, “As I travel around the state it’s obvious that citizens around the state already are staying at home and acting responsibly. There’s empty streets and empty sidewalks and traffic-free highways.”

Ducey acknowledged that, in preparing the essential services list, he is setting the stage for who will be governed by such an order should he decide it becomes necessary here.

“We are watching what’s happening around the country,” Ducey said, describing the list as a “proactive and administrative step.”

He said it will let individuals and their employers know what to expect.

“It’s to provide clarity,” he said. “It’s so that people in these situations can plan ahead. We’re going to hope for the best but we’re going to prepare for eventual escalation of this.”

Ducey said the situation will get worse before it gets better, mentioning the two deaths in Arizona so far.

“It’s a sobering indication of what we will likely continue to face,” he said. “The sad reality is, just like the rest of the country, we expect more deaths. And as we work to increase testing capacity, we expect more confirmed cases.”

State Health Director Cara Christ said her department also is preparing for what happens next.

One particular issue, she said, is the state now has 16,905 licensed hospital beds and 1,532 intensive care beds.

“The estimated need is rapidly evolving as we gather new data, with a potential surge of COVID-19 patients above and beyond our current capacity of beds,” Christ said.

She said some of that could be taken care of by having hospitals use triage tents outside of emergency rooms and by converting recovery rooms and other unused portions of buildings.

Christ also said the state is looking at reopening closed facilities and converting ambulatory care centers — essentially out-patient facilities — into hospitals.

There’s also a proposal to use the Arizona Coliseum in Phoenix “to provide step-down or recovery care to those who are ready to leave the hospital but unable to go home.”

Christ said she is working with federal agencies to secure three field hospitals, two for Phoenix and one for Tucson.

The governor separately ordered new procedures to require hospitals and private laboratories to provide more information on the testing they are doing.

Those operations already report when there is a positive test. But what is not known is how many tests they have performed.

The same order requires hospitals to file daily reports on staff resources and availability of equipment like ventilators, personal protective equipment and medical supplies.

Ducey also said he has no plans ready to unveil on what he intends to do about the economic havoc that COVID-19 has placed on individuals and companies.

“We care about the people that are affected and living paycheck to paycheck,” he said.

He said there is a 14-page “economic protection plan” being worked out, promising details in “the very near future.” But he said that’s not where his attention is right now.

“The priority and focus first and foremost has been public health,” Ducey said.

Ducey noted that the $11.8 billion contingency spending plan for the coming year just approved by the Legislature provides $50 million for him to use at his discretion for economic relief.

“It’s our intention that we will be stretching and strengthening the safety net of the state,” he said, adding he is “hopeful” that Congress will enact a plan.

Some of the economic issues remain firmly within control of the states.

Arizona limits weekly jobless benefits to $240 a week, a figure that has not been altered since 2004. Only Mississippi has a lower cap.

Ducey provided no answer to the question of whether he will seek to seek to increase that figure, saying only he wants to focus on “the most vulnerable.”

Essential services

Gov. Doug Ducey has identified these as "essential services'' should he eventually issue an order for everyone else to stay home:

• Health-care and public-health operations, including hospitals, public health entities, distributors of personal protective equipment and biotechnology companies;

• Human services operations, including those that provide services for the elderly, those with developmental disabilities, foster children, adopted children and the homeless;

• Infrastructure operations, including food production, utility operators, construction and internet providers;

• Government functions, including first responders, emergency management personnel, 911 operators, child protection staff, welfare providers and more;

• Business operations, including grocery and medicine providers and outdoor recreation;

• Organizations that provide charitable and social services, including religious and secular nonprofit organizations and food banks;

• Media organizations, including newspapers, television, radio and other media services;

• Gas stations and other transportation-related businesses;

• Financial institutions, including banks and credit unions;

• Hardware and supply stores;

• Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, cleaning, sanitation, HVAC and security staff;

• Mail, post, shipping and logistics;

• Education institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, universities and research entities;

• Laundry services;

• Restaurants for consumption off-premises;

• Supplies distributors that enable telework and work from home and those that supply essential businesses;

• Transportation, including airlines, taxis, and ride-sharing;

• Home-based and care services, including for seniors and those with developmental disabilities;

• Residential facilities and shelters, including those for children, seniors or at-risk populations;

• Professional services, including legal, real estate and accounting services;

• Day care centers for "essential'' employees exempted though the order;

• Manufacturers, distribution and producers of supply chain-critical products;

• Hotels and motels;

• Funeral services.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Ducey to allocate $2M for crisis hotline
Local news

Ducey to allocate $2M for crisis hotline

  • Updated

Gov. Doug Ducey said Sunday he is allocating $2 million from the Department of Economic Security for the state to contract with the Crisis Response Center to run a 2-1-1 service to provide information on COVID-19.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News