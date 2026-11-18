Endometrial cancer, which has increased quite a bit over the past two decades, is a type of cancer that starts in the lining of the uterus, which typically thickens and sheds under hormonal control during the menstrual cycle. Rates of this cancer rose in the U.S. between 1.8% and 2.6% each year from 2013-22, with the most recent data showing some stabilization, according to the American Cancer Society.

The society records about 68,270 new cases of endometrial cancer per year in the U.S.

If diagnosed early, endometrial cancer’s five-year survival rate is approximately 95%, but the high rates of this cancer and late detection lead to more deaths each year than for ovarian cancer, the UA release said. Not all cases are detected early, and uterine cancers cause more than 14,000 deaths annually.

Patricia Thompson, deputy director of UA’s Cancer Center and professor of physiology at the College of Medicine – Tucson, said this study brought to light the need to educate younger women and their providers on the risk of endometrial cancer, and to bring accessible testing methods and care to rural settings as well.

“The Society of Gynecologic Oncology’s 2026 evidence review identified delayed evaluation of abnormal bleeding in premenopausal women as an important concern, citing research in which 36% experienced delays of more than six months before undergoing endometrial sampling,” said Thompson.