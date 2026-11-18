New research by the University of Arizona’s Cancer Center shows Native American and Hispanic women are getting endometrial cancer about a decade younger in comparison to other racial and ethnic groups, with obesity and diabetes recorded as primary drivers of the disease and estrogen levels also having an effect.
The study, published in the journal Cancer Medicine, investigated records of 261 women who had gynecologic surgery from 2016-21 at Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix, and found that 168 of them had endometrial cancer, the most common type of uterine cancer.
Of those 168 women, Native American patients were diagnosed at an average age of 49.8 years in comparison to 62 years for White patients, and Hispanic patients were diagnosed at 53.7 years compared with 61.6 years for non-Hispanic patients, according to a UA news release Monday about the study.
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“We need to rethink who we consider at risk for endometrial cancer,” said Melissa Herbst-Kralovetz, the study’s lead author and a professor of basic medical sciences at UA’s College of Medicine – Phoenix and a member of UA’s Cancer Center’s Cancer Prevention and Control Program.
The findings "challenge the perception that endometrial cancer is primarily a disease of older, postmenopausal women,” said Herbst-Kralovetz, whose research focuses on gynecologic cancers, particularly cervical and endometrial cancer, and the role of the microbiome and microenvironment in cancer risk and progression.
Endometrial cancer, which has increased quite a bit over the past two decades, is a type of cancer that starts in the lining of the uterus, which typically thickens and sheds under hormonal control during the menstrual cycle. Rates of this cancer rose in the U.S. between 1.8% and 2.6% each year from 2013-22, with the most recent data showing some stabilization, according to the American Cancer Society.
The society records about 68,270 new cases of endometrial cancer per year in the U.S.
If diagnosed early, endometrial cancer’s five-year survival rate is approximately 95%, but the high rates of this cancer and late detection lead to more deaths each year than for ovarian cancer, the UA release said. Not all cases are detected early, and uterine cancers cause more than 14,000 deaths annually.
Patricia Thompson, deputy director of UA’s Cancer Center and professor of physiology at the College of Medicine – Tucson, said this study brought to light the need to educate younger women and their providers on the risk of endometrial cancer, and to bring accessible testing methods and care to rural settings as well.
“The Society of Gynecologic Oncology’s 2026 evidence review identified delayed evaluation of abnormal bleeding in premenopausal women as an important concern, citing research in which 36% experienced delays of more than six months before undergoing endometrial sampling,” said Thompson.
“These findings underscore the importance of recognizing risk factors and symptoms earlier, alongside developing simple, low-cost, point-of-care diagnostic tests that can be made accessible through primary care and rural health settings. Earlier detection offers an important opportunity to reduce deaths from a cancer that is highly treatable when diagnosed at an early stage.”
The cancer center study also found that 45% of Native American patients and 21% of Hispanic patients in the study had diabetes, and obesity and diabetes were seen as some of the primary drivers of the disease. Findings also showed estrogen levels affected the growth of the uterine lining.
“Adipose or fatty tissue is hormonally active and can produce estrogen, and metabolic conditions like obesity and diabetes can create an environment that promotes abnormal growth in the uterine lining,” said Herbst-Kralovetz. “Over time, this can drive cancer development. But we need to look beyond metabolic health alone and understand how environmental, biological and social factors intersect to drive these disparities.”
The study — which used census data from the Arizona Social Vulnerability Index, which measures challenges faced by people in underserved areas — found that patients with cancer were more likely to live in areas that had housing and transportation difficulties. They were also more likely to live in crowded housing and have limited access to a vehicle.
Herbst-Kralovetz’s lab — which wants to make testing more accessible through primary care offices, especially for women in rural and underserved areas — is working on creating a “simple, less invasive test” that can detect endometrial cancer without the need for a tissue biopsy. She wants to create partnerships with rural healthcare providers and help improve care and access so the disease can be detected early.
Reporter Prerana Sannappanavar covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com. Contact her at psannappa1@tucson.com or DM her on Twitter.