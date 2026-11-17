Prefer us on Google Learn More

The University of Arizona says it will use a new $30 million federal grant to station three response vehicles across Pima County to give potentially life-saving emergency medical care to people injured in vehicle crashes.

The grant from the U.S. Transportation Department will allow emergency care to reach those in need faster, UA officials say, because the university's program currently has one vehicle stationed on campus that responds to emergency calls all over the city.

The award, through the Safe Streets and Roads for All federal grant program, will also allow UA’s program, called Physician 1, to expand to Mesa.

The program is run by the Department of Emergency Medicine in UA’s College of Medicine – Tucson, and sends an emergency medical services (EMS) physician and an emergency medical technician to 9-1-1 calls involving serious injuries and trauma.

The team provides care that paramedics cannot legally deliver under state law, according to a UA news release on the grant award. This includes care such as “advanced airway management and advanced procedures, along with giving certain medications and blood transfusions at the scene of the accident,” said the release.