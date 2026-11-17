The University of Arizona says it will use a new $30 million federal grant to station three response vehicles across Pima County to give potentially life-saving emergency medical care to people injured in vehicle crashes.
The grant from the U.S. Transportation Department will allow emergency care to reach those in need faster, UA officials say, because the university's program currently has one vehicle stationed on campus that responds to emergency calls all over the city.
The award, through the Safe Streets and Roads for All federal grant program, will also allow UA’s program, called Physician 1, to expand to Mesa.
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The program is run by the Department of Emergency Medicine in UA’s College of Medicine – Tucson, and sends an emergency medical services (EMS) physician and an emergency medical technician to 9-1-1 calls involving serious injuries and trauma.
The team provides care that paramedics cannot legally deliver under state law, according to a UA news release on the grant award. This includes care such as “advanced airway management and advanced procedures, along with giving certain medications and blood transfusions at the scene of the accident,” said the release.
“The problem is we can’t get to calls soon enough, simply because it’s a long drive,” said Joshua Gaither, the division chief for emergency medical services in the Department of Emergency Medicine and the project’s principal investigator. That is why expanding to station three vehicles across the county will make a difference.
UA President Suresh Garimella said Gaither’s team has built a program that saves lives, and the infusion of $30 million will bring the care to more patients in situations where “every second matters.”
“What this team deployed in Tucson has the potential to change how emergency care is delivered across the country, and that is research that shapes the future," Garimella said in the news release.
UA’s Physician 1 program was launched in 2024 with a $9 million grant, and the university has been responding to calls for about six months.
“Dr. Gaither and the EMS faculty here at the U of A have demonstrated outstanding success integrating state-of-the-art prehospital science, logistical innovation, and decades of high integrity community leadership to improve health outcomes for Arizona and beyond,” said Dr. Samuel Keim, chair of the UA Department of Emergency Medicine, in a written statement.
The Safe Streets and Roads for All federal program has invested $4.9 billion since 2022 into projects in all 50 states and Puerto Rico to try to prevent crashes and improve the care rendered after a crash, the Transportation Department said.
Reporter Prerana Sannappanavar covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com. Contact her at psannappa1@tucson.com or DM her on Twitter.