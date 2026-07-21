According to Inside Higher Ed, the U.S. government has argued that the old “duration of status” rule allowed students to remain in the country indefinitely without having to interact with immigration officials. This led to overstays and national security concerns, federal officials have said. DHS said the new rule is “intended as a law enforcement and screening tool to assess whether a student is maintaining normal academic progress and eligibility for F-1 status.”

Critics say the change could cut tuition revenue from international students, who pay twice or thrice the amount paid by U.S. students. For UA’s fall 2026 semester, in-state tuition for on-campus undergraduates is $12,168, while out-of-state and international undergraduates will pay $42,600 in tuition. Universities have “become heavily reliant on foreign students to be able to survive, to offset the costs of other students’ tuition,” said Tucson immigration attorney Mo Goldman. “So, get ready U.S. citizens to probably pay more for your tuition … because they have to come up with the money somewhere, somehow.” UA officials did not respond to requests for comment.