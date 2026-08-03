Megan Gilbertson, associate vice president of public affairs for the Arizona Board of Regents, which oversees the state’s three public universities, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The devil is in the detail"

UA Chair of the Faculty Leila Hudson said introspection is fine but it’s important to not undermine the dynamics that made higher education in America great.

“We cannot curtail free inquiry, free expression, free exchange of ideas in pursuit of short-term or highly partisan political goals. That would be absolutely counterproductive,” Hudson told the Star Monday. “The paramount concern of affordability of higher education — it’s very good to see that recognized — but again, to prescribe or pre-select techniques across the board that should apply to any and all institutions is not the way to go. That limits creative approaches that might be taken by different institutions that have different priorities and serve different populations.”

Timothy Finan, a UA professor emeritus of anthropology who has been involved in UA research projects, said the call-to-action letter proposes objectives that “all of us can mostly agree with in principle” but that the “devil is in the detail” in how they’re used in concrete policies and actions.