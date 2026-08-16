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Catalina Foothills High School and University of Arizona graduate Adam Harper will set sail for a month as part of a rare ocean exploration internship.

The Tucson native was chosen as a 2026 video systems engineering intern in the Nautilus Live Science and Engineering internship program. He was picked from hundreds of applicants to join 18 other interns on the Exploration Vessel Nautilus in August and September.

“This is a tremendous opportunity that I have dreamed about for years,” Harper said in the release. “I still remember studying at the ENR2 Building on (the U of A) campus with the E/V Nautilus livestream on in the background and wondering if this young desert boy would be able to pioneer the seven seas one day.”

The expedition is near Wake Island in the Pacific Ocean, roughly two-thirds of the way from Hawaii to Guam.