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Several school districts in Pima County will not hold governing board elections this November.

The school districts — Catalina Foothills, Flowing Wells, Marana, and Vail — each have the same number of candidates as open seats, so there's no need for an election because the races are uncontested.

The Pima County Superintendent’s Office said the candidates met the nomination rules and asked the Pima County Board of Supervisors to cancel the elections. Supervisors voted to cancel the elections at their Aug. 11 meeting.

The candidates will be appointed to a four-year term from Jan. 1, 2027, to Dec. 31, 2030.

These are the candidates who will be appointed to the governing boards:

• Catalina Foothills Unified School District — Newcomers Eric Thu, Marissa Baretich and Ivelisse Bonilla

• Flowing Wells Unified School District — Current board members Arlene Ochoa and Brianna Hamilton

• Marana Unified School District — Current Marana board president Kathryn Mikronis and newcomer Makyla Hays

• Vail Unified School District — Current Vail board member Edward Buster and newcomer Andrea Black

The county also canceled elections for Ajo, Baboquivari, Altar Valley Elementary, Continental Elementary, Empire Elementary, Redington Elementary and San Fernando Elementary school districts.