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The Amphi Foundation was named the inaugural School District Foundation of the Year.

The title came from the Arizona Educational Foundation on Aug. 7 as part of the organization’s first-ever Arizona Education Hall of Fame.

“It's a huge honor for us to be recognized for our work,” said Megan George, executive director of the Amphi Foundation. “It is truly 40 years of work in the making, which is hundreds and hundreds of people along the way that have been a part of the Amphi Foundation … this award belongs to all of these people that have put in the work to support Amphi families.”

The Amphi Foundation, which started 43 years ago as a clothing bank, is now a nonprofit that raises money to support Amphitheater Public Schools.

It focuses on three pillars, George said: providing basic resources like clothing and school supplies to keep students in school; offering classroom grants so educators can fund projects and materials; and supporting students outside the classroom through academic travel stipends, athletic fee waivers and scholarships for graduating seniors.

Visit amphifoundation.org for more information.