"What is not OK is for us to create policy that puts handcuffs on our teachers and creates a situation where they're afraid to teach for retribution from any of us on the dais, or from district, or from anyone else," Proudfit said.

Board member Melissa Ewing also said the district needs to revisit the policy, and that the directives given to the textbook committee and to the administration came from the board. Ewing was the lone board member to vote against the anti-DEI policy when it was passed in late 2025.

“I think our board needs to take responsibility for the harmful rhetoric that we have had up here against a lot of marginalized communities. If we didn’t have that harmful rhetoric that has come from the dais, I don’t believe that we would have had such a backlash,” Ewing said.

Ewing said the board should engage in conversations with the community about what should be in the curriculum. She said the anti-DEI policy should be made less vague if the board won’t get rid of it.

“I think our community already did not trust us to be able to make good judgments,” Ewing said.

Parents question board policy

Several parents spoke out against the policy and the book removals at the meeting. Some questioned the district’s reasoning about appropriateness, saying kids are already subjected to things like violence in TV and movies.

Kerry Cooper with the West Valley NAACP spoke at the meeting and said Peoria Unified's anti-DEI policy has been escalated to the state and national NAACP.