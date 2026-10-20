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It's official: The bill to upgrade Chiricahua National Monument to national park status was signed Tuesday afternoon by President Donald Trump.

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Rep. Juan Ciscomani are scheduled to be at the Chiricahua Mountains Tuesday afternoon to mark the official designation.

The monument 120 miles southeast of Tucson is already managed by the National Park Service, and its current boundaries and land uses remain the same under the new law.

Elected officials, business owners, outdoor groups and others in nearby communities hope the national park name will draw more tourists to the region.

Nicknamed the “Wonderland of Rocks,” the monument is known for its balanced boulders, rhyolite pinnacles, dark night skies and unique, sky-island wildlife. Throughout its rich history, the area has been home to prehistoric people, Apaches, Buffalo Soldiers, ranchers, homesteaders and laborers from the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Most of the land there is already protected as wilderness and as a national historic district. The park legislation reinforces protections for cultural and religious sites, requiring consultation with tribes and continued access for traditional tribal uses.

Arizona was already home to three national parks — Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest and Saguaro — and about 20 sites in all managed by the Park Service.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation have been trying to win Chiricahua a promotion for a while now. At least five similar measures have been introduced since 2016, but none advanced to a vote of the full House or Senate.