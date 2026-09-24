RECORDING: 2026 Arizona General Election Debates: Ballot Proposition 320
- Arizona Daily Star
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The data center plan envisions eight buildings on 160 acres south of Tucson in the town of Sahuarita.
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The proposed changes come shortly after new documents confirmed plans of another proposed data center in Sahuarita known as Project Gravel