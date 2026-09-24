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About 160 acres of vacant desert land near Sahuarita are being vetted for an eight-building data center proposal, new county records show.

Sahuarita Holdings, LLC, owns three parcels of land west of Sahuarita currently being scoped for a new data center development known as Project Gravel, according to documents the Star obtained through a public records request.

Project Gravel would consist of eight buildings, its own substation, roads, and parking lots. Each building is estimated to be about 203,000 square feet — about the size of 3 1/2 football fields — and, according to the project documents, would be fully built out by 2029. Each building would come online as it's completed, according to a traffic impact study.

Two of the parcels, located approximately at 2480 West Twin Buttes Rd. in unincorporated Pima County, are currently zoned for rural homesteads, which allows ranch-style properties, mobile homes, and generally has wide setback requirements to promote “rural character,” according to the Pima County zoning code.

The third parcel is zoned for general industrial use and was used as a mining and agricultural chemical plant by several companies from the early 1980s until 2006. The land has remained vacant and unused since Sahuarita Holdings, LLC bought it in 2011.

Sahuarita Holdings, LLC, is a subsidiary of Idaho-based W.R. Henderson Construction, according to Arizona Corporation Commission filings.

Contractors have been evaluating the land’s environmental state, floodplain conditions, cultural significance, and previous uses since at least August 2025, documents show.