Mixed Reactions

Debra Zeller lives across the street from Keeling Desert Park, which she says is a hotspot for the unhoused. She said her home has been burglarized and she has been approached by unhoused people with weapons. When she was still working, at times she felt so unsafe that she requested a different schedule to make sure she returned home before it was dark. Still, she is compassionate about the fact that many folks need help.

She’s in support of the expanded site, saying she would rather see a place for people to go than the park.

“These people are unsafe in a park . . . How in the hell are they going to get a job if they have no place to keep their stuff, and they don't feel safe at night, they can't even get a decent night's sleep?” she said.

Laurie Clark lives about 200 feet from the site, and says she’s most concerned for potential parking congestion on her street because of its proximity to the Poverello House, a daytime homeless shelter providing rest, food, and showers. She submitted a zoning appeal for the facility in 2023.

The house is zoned for an Adult Daycare facility, which usually offers daytime care to people with dementia or other serious illnesses. Clark’s appeal argued the city should not be allowed to waive a stipulation that adult daycares need oversight from the Department of Health Services, which was denied by the Board of Adjustment.

Manning said there isn’t an existing code that encompasses a daytime homeless shelter, and sometimes zoning decisions have to be made with the closest fit.