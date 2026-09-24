“The review was clearly not completed to provide justification for this resolution, nor does it provide an evaluation of any specific project. Although I appreciate the completion of the review and see its utility moving forward, it is merely a framework that will only be effective or useful if it is employed in conjunction with criteria specific to any development proposal that may come before us,” he said.

Scott highlighted the limitations of the review, mainly the lack of localized scientific studies on health impacts in communities near data centers. These largely do not exist yet, Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen previously told the Star, because the technology is so new.

Most studies have been targeted towards the environmental impacts of data centers instead of health, the review reads.

Allen then told Scott she agreed the public health review was a framework, but pushed back on his claim that the framework could only be helpful with a specific proposal.

“The moratorium is a means to ensure…our code text amendment, our zoning, is as strong as possible ... and indeed takes to heart the issues that were outlined by the health department,” she said.

Supervisor Andrés Cano said the county has a public health responsibility to understand the health department’s findings in his vote for the moratorium.

“I support our county setting clear standards so that if and when these projects come to Pima County, these standards will protect our natural resources, our neighborhoods, and the people who already live here, and that is what this temporary pause allows us to do,” he said.