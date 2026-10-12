With a glowing cross fastened to his hip and another in his hand, David Hoffman set up shop inside the bright and colorful Winterhaven Festival of Lights last December to spread the gospel, just as he had in years prior.
But this time, Tucson police officers stopped him from sharing his religious beliefs at the annual midtown festival under threat of arrest, a complaint filed against the city claims.
In the complaint, Hoffman's attorneys claim their client's rights under the First Amendment and the state Constitution were violated. The lawsuit further says the policies put in place at the festival violate due process under the Fourteenth Amendment.
The Tucson festival, which dates back to 1949, turns the residential neighborhood into a festive holiday display of bright lights and elaborate decorations.
Signs posted at the festival in 2025 detailed rules prohibiting political, religious or commercial materials or messaging. A designated "free expression zone" was set up outside of the festival, near East Fort Lowell Road and North Christmas Avenue, the complaint says.
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When Hoffman was talking to people about Jesus at the festival, uniformed police officers approached him. The officers told him he wasn't allowed to preach inside the festival area, the complaint says.
After Hoffman asked questions about the policy, it continues, the officers reportedly made him "leave the festival because he’d discussed a prohibited message."
In another interaction with police, Hoffman was told he would be arrested if he declined to leave or stop his religious speech after being requested to, the complaint says.
Hoffman eventually relocated to the "free expression zone." The complaint further claims the new spot impeded his ability to speak to others.
"Rather than talk to people who were viewing displays at a relaxed pace," the complaint says, "the zone’s location outside the festival required Hoffman to talk at people who were transiting to get where they wanted to go."
"Sequestering Hoffman and those with him in a small zone away from the festival demeans them in front of the same people they are trying to reach," it continues. "The City’s policy stopped Hoffman from effectively communicating his message on public streets."
As of October, the festival's website states those wishing to use the festival for "display of signage, distribution of materials, solicitation or other advocacy for social, cultural, political, religious or other ideological purposes" will be treated the same as everyone else.
"Individuals or groups wishing to engage in expressive activity may do so as long as they do not block, impede, or otherwise disrupt motorized vehicles, pedestrian traffic, or access to vendors," the policy statement continues.
As part of the rules, they also cannot set up a display, put up signage or sell products unless they are an official vendor.
Hoffman, who has evangelized around the United States for the past decade, runs Kingdom Enterprises, a Tucson-based nonprofit.
Per the organization's website, its mission is to "impact this world through the proclamation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ."
Founded in 2015, the group defines itself as an outreach, evangelism and street preaching ministry.
The nonprofit also has a YouTube channel which features videos of Hoffman's public preaching — often outfitted with one or more large wooden crosses and a public address system.
In several videos, Hoffman sets up at the University of Arizona, sometimes bringing along an extra microphone as an invite for students to debate him.
In 2025, Kingdom Enterprises collected $247,470 in revenue from contributions and grants, according to the nonprofit's Form 990 made available through ProPublica.
During that same year, $175,158 went toward executive compensation, which accounts for about 71% of its revenue.
Hoffman is requesting the court declare the policy that prevented his preaching a violation of his constitutional rights and grant a permanent injunction to stop the application of said policy.
Hoffman also seeks restitution for his attorneys' fees and "nominal damages for the past violations of his constitutional rights."
When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the Tucson City Manager's Office said the city cannot discuss pending litigation.