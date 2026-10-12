"Rather than talk to people who were viewing displays at a relaxed pace," the complaint says, "the zone’s location outside the festival required Hoffman to talk at people who were transiting to get where they wanted to go."

"Sequestering Hoffman and those with him in a small zone away from the festival demeans them in front of the same people they are trying to reach," it continues. "The City’s policy stopped Hoffman from effectively communicating his message on public streets."

As of October, the festival's website states those wishing to use the festival for "display of signage, distribution of materials, solicitation or other advocacy for social, cultural, political, religious or other ideological purposes" will be treated the same as everyone else.

"Individuals or groups wishing to engage in expressive activity may do so as long as they do not block, impede, or otherwise disrupt motorized vehicles, pedestrian traffic, or access to vendors," the policy statement continues.

As part of the rules, they also cannot set up a display, put up signage or sell products unless they are an official vendor.

Hoffman, who has evangelized around the United States for the past decade, runs Kingdom Enterprises, a Tucson-based nonprofit.

Per the organization's website, its mission is to "impact this world through the proclamation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ."

Founded in 2015, the group defines itself as an outreach, evangelism and street preaching ministry.