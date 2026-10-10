"There’s no evidence the 1887 quake did anything to the Santa Cruz. It was continuous ephemeral stream," the kind that only carries water after rains, Webb said. "The perennial reaches were all wiped out by groundwater pumping. That's well documented."

Another longtime student of the Santa Cruz, Julio Betancourt, who, like Webb, was interviewed by Reynolds for the new book, said he thinks it's a possibility the earthquake played a role in the river's drying.

Now both retired, Betancourt and Webb worked for the U.S. Geological Survey in Tucson for many years. They were also two of four co-authors of the 2014 book "Requiem for the Santa Cruz," a natural history of the river's decline during the 20th century that Reynolds cites in her book.

"Generally what happens, when you have earthquakes like that you start getting some liquefaction," Betancourt said. He was referring to a process in which loosely packed, water-logged sediments at or near the ground surface lose their strength in response to strong ground-shaking.

During earthquakes, liquefaction occurring beneath buildings can cause major structural damage, the USGS says.

Underground in that circumstance, "the aquifer can compress and squeeze the water out," Betancourt said. "All of a sudden, you have bodies of water show up or disappear because of it."

Also, a good deal of "downcutting" of the riverbed started not long after the quake, around 1890, causing the streambed to be lower in elevation and presumably causing the water table to fall, he said.

How earthquakes can affect springs